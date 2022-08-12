News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
AAA: Average Gasoline Price Drops Another Penny

By Jim Michaels
August 12, 2022 5:05AM EDT
Motorists make a stop at a Shell gasoline station Friday, July 22, 2022, in Walden, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A penny drop in gasoline prices in Stark County overnight leaves the county AAA average at $3.39 Friday morning.

The statewide average price was $3.67, while the national average was $3.98.

This even as the automobile agency says demand has increased and supply has tightened a bit.

