AAA: Average Stark Gas Price Tops $3

By Jim Michaels
December 29, 2022 10:24AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AAA average price for a gallon of gasoline in Stark County has risen above three dollars.

That price Thursday morning was $3.03.

The statewide average is up to $2.99.

The national average price was $3.16.

GasBuddy has price-leading gas stations putting up $3.19.9 on their signs.

They showed some of the lowest prices in one part of Jackson Township.

GasBuddy, saying crude oil prices are putting upward pressure on gas.

