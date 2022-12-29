AAA: Average Stark Gas Price Tops $3
December 29, 2022 10:24AM EST
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AAA average price for a gallon of gasoline in Stark County has risen above three dollars.
That price Thursday morning was $3.03.
The statewide average is up to $2.99.
The national average price was $3.16.
GasBuddy has price-leading gas stations putting up $3.19.9 on their signs.
They showed some of the lowest prices in one part of Jackson Township.
GasBuddy, saying crude oil prices are putting upward pressure on gas.