AAA: Average Stark Gas Prices Up 26-Cents Since Monday

Motorists make a stop at a Shell gasoline station Friday, July 22, 2022, in Walden, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gasoline price “adjustment” in Stark County and in other parts of Ohio, bringing prices closer to the national average.

the AAA average price in Stark County Wednesday morning was $3.63 a gallon, up 26-cents over the last two days.

GasBuddy still had a lot of below-average pricing in Canton and Jackson Township on Wednesday morning.

The statewide average is up a nickel to $3.70.

Nationally, it’s $3.94.