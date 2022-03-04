AAA: Average Stark Gas Prices Up Another 11-Cents in 24 Hours
Shown are file prices at a filling station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears four-dollar gas is more a matter of “when”, not “if”.
Prices jumped another 11-cents on average in Stark County over the last 24 hours.
That’s over 40-cents in increases for the week.
The AAA average price for the county Friday morning was $3.76.
the national average is up to $3.84.
And the state average was $3.73.
GasBuddy has retailers pushing their prices up to as high as $3.79 across the county.