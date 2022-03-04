      Weather Alert

AAA: Average Stark Gas Prices Up Another 11-Cents in 24 Hours

Jim Michaels
Mar 4, 2022 @ 5:18am
Shown are file prices at a filling station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears four-dollar gas is more a matter of “when”, not “if”.

Prices jumped another 11-cents on average in Stark County over the last 24 hours.

That’s over 40-cents in increases for the week.

The AAA average price for the county Friday morning was $3.76.

the national average is up to $3.84.

And the state average was $3.73.

GasBuddy has retailers pushing their prices up to as high as $3.79 across the county.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Blood Found Not Guilty
Canton man arrested for OVI - Called Habitual Offender
The Nationwide Building in Canton to have new owner and new use Soon
Russian Vodka Removed from Ohio Store Shelves, Sunday a Day of Prayer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On