AAA: Better Vehicle Headlights Coming, Thanks to Infrastructure Bill
FILE - Commuter cars' headlights reflect in standing water on the road as heavy rains hit the area in Tigard, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a benefit of the recently-approved Infrastructure Bill.
They are new standards for vehicle headlights that call for so-called “Smart Headlights”, the Adaptive Driving Beam Headlamps that are in use in Europe.
Auto Week says the headlights provide a high beam most of the time, while automatically adjusting the shape and direction of the light to prevent glare.
AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says halogen headlamps generally don’t provide enough light over 40 miles an hour.