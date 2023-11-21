AAA: Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week
November 21, 2023 7:40AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Going somewhere more than 50 miles away for Thanksgiving dinner?
So are a lot of other people.
AAA estimates nearly 2.3 million Ohioans will hit the road for the holiday weekend, up 2.3-percent from last year.
In fact some are already traveling, ahead of the busiest day on Wednesday.
An estimated 55 million Americans will travel this week.
About 10-percent of travelers are going by air, despite higher fares.
But highway travelers will enjoy lower gas prices compared to last year.
The AAA average is $2.98 in Canton-Massillon and $3.10 in Ohio Tuesday morning.