AAA: Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week

By Jim Michaels
November 21, 2023 7:40AM EST
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Going somewhere more than 50 miles away for Thanksgiving dinner?

So are a lot of other people.

AAA estimates nearly 2.3 million Ohioans will hit the road for the holiday weekend, up 2.3-percent from last year.

In fact some are already traveling, ahead of the busiest day on Wednesday.

An estimated 55 million Americans will travel this week.

About 10-percent of travelers are going by air, despite higher fares.

But highway travelers will enjoy lower gas prices compared to last year.

The AAA average is $2.98 in Canton-Massillon and $3.10 in Ohio Tuesday morning.

