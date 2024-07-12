AAA Canton Average Gas Price Down 2-Cents, Control of Prices Remains Elusive

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA average gasoline price in Canton-Massillon Friday morning at $3.37.

That’s down another two cents from Thursday.

But still, that’s higher than last year and a bit higher than the state average…

The OPEC nations began flexing their muscles more than 50 years ago, with the Oil Crisis of 1973.

Despite all that time, U.S. energy independence still seems elusive, despite the fact that we lead the world in oil production.

13.2 million barrels of oil a day.

Unfortunately, the 12 OPEC nations still have great reserves and supply over a third of the world’s oil needs.