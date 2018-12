(WHBC) – Driving an older car and finding it difficult to see the road at night?

New research from AAA shows that cloudy and yellowed headlight lenses on older cars can produce as much as 80% less light than the original equipment.

AAA says the best fix is to go to the dealer and get new lenses.

But a do-it-yourself buffing of the plastic covers can help, and it costs a lot less!

The DIY method can bring back 70% of the light, but can produce glare.