AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back

Fuel price sign at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fuel prices are dropping across the board, and that’s certainly good news for truck drivers and other owners of diesel-fueled vehicles.

After topping six-dollars as recently as Saturday here in Stark County, the AAA average price for diesel is down to $5.94 a gallon as of Monday morning.

The record high price for diesel set in Stark County was $6.10.9 back in June.

Gasoline was at $3.67 locally and $3.77 nationally on Monday.

The average price in Ohio is $3.74.