AAA: Freeze/Thaw Hazards With Snow, Ice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was another cold weekend.
Sometimes problems caused by the cold don’t show up until the thaw, like burst and frozen water pipes.
AAA reminds you to check your homeowners insurance.
It may cover damage caused by the broken pipe, but not pay to replace the pipe.
In any case, homeowners and renters must keep the house or apartment heated at reasonable temperatures.
There’s also the issue of ice damming on your roof.
When that happens, melting snow can come dripping into your home.
Again, AAA says homeowners insurance usually pays to repair the damage to the house, but perhaps not for the removal of the ice dam.
One possible sign of ice dams is the formation of icicles.