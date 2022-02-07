      Weather Alert

AAA: Freeze/Thaw Hazards With Snow, Ice

Jim Michaels
Feb 7, 2022 @ 4:39am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was another cold weekend.

Sometimes problems caused by the cold don’t show up until the thaw, like burst and frozen water pipes.

AAA reminds you to check your homeowners insurance.

It may cover damage caused by the broken pipe, but not pay to replace the pipe.

In any case, homeowners and renters must keep the house or apartment heated at reasonable temperatures.

There’s also the issue of ice damming on your roof.

When that happens, melting snow can come dripping into your home.

Again, AAA says homeowners insurance usually pays to repair the damage to the house, but perhaps not for the removal of the ice dam.

One possible sign of ice dams is the formation of icicles.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Victim's Granddaughter Jailed on Million Dollar Bond
AccuWeather: Following Ice Event, 3 to 6 Inches of Snow Thursday Night
3 Homicides in 4 Days in Akron
City of Canton, Others Issue Snow Parking Bans
Connect With Us Listen To Us On