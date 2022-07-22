AAA: Gas Averaging $3.92 for Stark, Lower in Hartville, Jackson Says GasBuddy
July 22, 2022 5:30AM EDT
Shown are file prices at a filling station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hats off to a couple of gas stations in the Hartville area up into the city of Green,
They had lowered prices into the $3.60s according to GasBuddy.
$3.70s can be found in Jackson Township.
The AAA average price Friday morning was $3.92, down four cents from Thursday.
The national average price is $4.41.
AAA average price for the state: $4.23.