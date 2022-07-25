AAA: Gas Down Another 8-Cents in Stark Over Weekend
July 25, 2022 3:48AM EDT
Shown are file prices at a filling station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The average price for gas in Stark County fell another eight cents over the weekend.
The AAA average was down to $3.84 a gallon.
Prices are down over $1.20 from those historic highs from early June.
The national average is $4.36, while across Ohio, it’s $4.15.
Even Athens County gas stations that had been sticking with near-five-dollar gas for weeks are down to $4.68.