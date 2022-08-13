News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
AAA: Gas Down Another Two Cents

By Jim Michaels
August 13, 2022 6:56AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down another two cents.

Gasoline prices in Stark County now average $3.37 a gallon Saturday morning, according to AAA.

The statewide average is $3.63, with the national average at $3.97.

Gas Buddy has the lowest prices in some familar places as of Saturday morning.

Some gas stations in Green were posting under $3.20.

While a few stations in Canton and a very few in Jackson and Perry Townships are in the $3.20s.

