AAA: Gas Prices Creep Up a Bit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices inched up slightly since Thursday.
The AAA average price in Stark County Friday morning was $3.98.
Stations that had dropped into the $3.80s are back at around $3.90 in the Canton, Massillon and Hartville areas, according to GasBuddy.
The national average price is $4.24.
Across Ohio, the average price is $4.01.