      Weather Alert

AAA: Gas Prices Creep Up a Bit

Jim Michaels
Mar 25, 2022 @ 5:45am
FILE - In this April 9, 2012 file photo, gas prices are posted at a gas station in Breezewood, Pa. Pump prices rose relentlessly from January through April, pushing average gas prices above $3.90 a gallon and taxing families’ budgets. Some forecasters expected a $5 peak by the time families got on the road for summer vacations. But prices are expected drop by 10 cents by next week, thanks to a recent drop in oil and wholesale gas prices and frugality at the pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices inched up slightly since Thursday.

The AAA average price in Stark County Friday morning was $3.98.

Stations that had dropped into the $3.80s are back at around $3.90 in the Canton, Massillon and Hartville areas, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price is $4.24.

Across Ohio, the average price is $4.01.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Sheriff's Tips on New Conceal Carry Law
Canton Man Doing Life Term Gets Another 7 1/2 Years on Felonious Assault Conviction
Canton Engineer: New Amazon Access Intersection to be Done by July
Former Canton Drive-Thru Owners Sentenced in Attack on Customer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On