COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Closing in on four dollars a gallon.

The AAA average price for gasoline has fallen another three cents a gallon Thursday morning, to $4.23 a gallon.

The national average price is $4.61.

Prices around the state run anywhere from $4.08 to $4.95 a gallon, with the statewide average at $4.49.