AAA: Gas Prices Highest in 1 1/2 Years, Still, $3 Gas Not Expected
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At $2.76 per gallon on average in Stark County, gasoline prices are at their highest levels since September of 2019, but they may not get much higher.
AAA says their analysts see prices leveling off, then falling during the summer, without reaching the $3 mark.
The agency’s Kimberly Schwind says record-low refinery utilization at 56-percent, lower OPEC production and higher crude prices get the blame.
A year ago, prices were starting to fall, eventually dropping to as low as $1.40.