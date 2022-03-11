AAA: Gas Prices Mainly Steady, National Average Up One Penny
Jason Ventura prepares to pump gas into his vehicle, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices, again stopping short of the all-time high price in Stark County.
The AAA average Friday morning was still $4.09.
In fact, a number of price-leading gas stations were dropping the price a few pennies.
The all-time high price is $4.10 for Stark County.
The national average is up to $4.33.