AAA: Gas Prices Mainly Steady, National Average Up One Penny

Jim Michaels
Mar 11, 2022 @ 4:23am
Jason Ventura prepares to pump gas into his vehicle, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices, again stopping short of the all-time high price in Stark County.

The AAA average Friday morning was still $4.09.

In fact, a number of price-leading gas stations were dropping the price a few pennies.

The all-time high price is $4.10 for Stark County.

The national average is up to $4.33.

