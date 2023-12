COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices: pretty much steady from Monday.

The AAA average in the Canton-Massillon metro Tuesday morning was $2.84, down a few fractions of a penny.

The statewide average is $2.89.

A week ago, we dipped down to a more-agreeable $2.60 a gallon in Canton-Massillon.

GasBuddy has lower prices in the city of Canton and Perry and Jackson Townships.

Prices are in the $2.70s.