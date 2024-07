Fuel price sign at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline, down a penny in Friday morning’s AAA daily survey.

But at $3.51 in Canton Massillon, it’s still pretty high.

It’s 17-cents higher than at this time one year ago.

Stations peaked at $3.59.9 during the latest price surge.