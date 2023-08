A woman pumps gas at a GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big jump in gas prices.

They’re up an average 31-cents over the last two days to a AAA average $3.61 a gallon in the metro area Wednesday morning.

A number of price-leading stations are pushing the price for regular to $3.69.9, according to Gas Buddy.

The national average is creeping closer to four dollars, at $3.83 Wednesday morning.

The statewide average price is also $3.61.