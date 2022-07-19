AAA: Gas Prices Vary Widely Across Ohio

FILE - In this April 9, 2012 file photo, gas prices are posted at a gas station in Breezewood, Pa. Pump prices rose relentlessly from January through April, pushing average gas prices above $3.90 a gallon and taxing families’ budgets. Some forecasters expected a $5 peak by the time families got on the road for summer vacations. But prices are expected drop by 10 cents by next week, thanks to a recent drop in oil and wholesale gas prices and frugality at the pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Is it price gouging?

Gasoline prices vary across Ohio by one-dollar-and-ten-cents, with Athens County residents paying a “premium” at a AAA average $4.94 a gallon.

The lowest countywide price is in Fairfield County south of Columbus and two counties away at $3.84.

We’re at the lower end of the scale here in Stark County at an average $4.06.

GasBuddy shows the lowest prices in the $3.80s in the Hartville area, with plenty of $3.90s in the Canton and Jackson Township areas.

The national average is down to $4.50.