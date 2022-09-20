AAA, GasBuddy: Gasoline Prices Up a Bit
September 20, 2022 6:50AM EDT
FILE PHOTO - A sign outside a Cooper City, Fla. gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bump up in gasoline prices.
GasBuddy has several major chains pushing the price up to $3.49.9 all around Stark County.
That helped lift the AAA average up to $3.41 Tuesday morning.
That’s a 16-cent increase from Monday.
Prices had been gradually falling for a few weeks.
The Ohio average price is up as well, to $3.45 a gallon.