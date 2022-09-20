News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AAA, GasBuddy: Gasoline Prices Up a Bit

By Jim Michaels
September 20, 2022 6:50AM EDT
FILE PHOTO - A sign outside a Cooper City, Fla. gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bump up in gasoline prices.

GasBuddy has several major chains pushing the price up to $3.49.9 all around Stark County.

That helped lift the AAA average up to $3.41 Tuesday morning.

That’s a 16-cent increase from Monday.

Prices had been gradually falling for a few weeks.

The Ohio average price is up as well, to $3.45 a gallon.

