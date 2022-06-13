AAA, GasBuddy: US Gasoline Now Tops $5, Stark Prices Off Slightly
The prices are displayed over the various grades of gasoline available at a Shell station, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The average price for gasoline across the U.S. topped a milestone five dollars a gallon over the weekend, at $5.01 Monday morning.
This, as Gas Buddy shows most stations in Stark County backing off of the $5.09.9s we were seeing last week.
The average price in Stark County is $4.99.
It was $5.05 across the state.
AAA says demand for gasoline keeps rising, even though prices keep rising too.
Even five-dollar gas doesn’t seem to be changing any summer travel plans.
AAA Ohio’s Kimberly Schwind says some people have been stuck in their homes for two years and don’t want to cancel.
A recent AAA survey did indicate that drivers would change their driving habits with five-dollar-or-higher prices.