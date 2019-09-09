AAA Joins Canton Community to Keep Seniors Driving Safely
Kimberly Schwind, Senior Public Relations Manager, AAA Ohio Auto Club, spoke to Gary Rivers Monday Morning about the annual Safe Driving Program offered at Danbury Senior Living North Canton
Stark County Safe Communities, AAA, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), Aultman and Mercy Hospitals are partnering to hold the annual Keep Seniors Driving Safely Program at Danbury North Canton. This one-day event is focused on safety and security for local seniors.
Schwind says reservations are necessary as space is limited.. Registration is available by calling 330-497-8718.
The even includes a complimentary continental breakfast, educational program from various area businesses, a complimentary lunch, and the CarFit program
Many aging drivers face changes in vision, flexibility and range of motion, which may reduce their comfort and control behind the wheel. CarFit educates drivers on simple adjustments they can make to greatly enhance both comfort and safety.
In addition, throughout the program, guests can visit vendor tables for free giveaways, information, prizes, yoga, chair massages, hearing and blood pressure screenings, and more.
More information on AAA’s senior mobility programs, along with expert advice and research-based tools, can be found on AAA’s senior mobility website,SeniorDriving.AAA.com.