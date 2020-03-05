AAA: Lower Gas Prices Largely Due to Coronavirus Concerns
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have been dropping across Ohio, and the coronavirus plays a role according to AAA, with crude oil prices at their lowest since December of 2018.
Regular in Ohio is averaging $2.22 a gallon Thursday morning, with Stark County at $2.16.
The AAA average in Franklin County is $2.04.
AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says the changeover to summer blends of gasoline in the next few months normally means higher prices, but that depends on where we are with the virus.