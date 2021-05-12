      Weather Alert

AAA: Memorial Day Weekend Travel Predicted Closer to Normal

Jim Michaels
May 12, 2021 @ 6:21am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A lot more Memorial Day weekend travelers compared to last year, but still not back to 2019 levels.

That’s what AAA is predicting, as they look for 37 million Americans and 1.7 million Ohioans to go by plane, train or mainly automobile to a destination more than 50 miles from home.

That prediction comes with an asterisk though, as travelers could change their minds at the last minute.

An increase in coronavirus numbers could have people cancelling their plans, while any bit of positive COVID news might convince the stay-at-home crowd to plan a last-minute trip.

And what role will the pipeline problem play?

Memorial Day last year had the lowest travel numbers since the agency started keeping track over 20 years ago.

