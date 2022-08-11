AAA: National Average Gasoline Price Under $4

FILE - In this April 9, 2012 file photo, gas prices are posted at a gas station in Breezewood, Pa. Pump prices rose relentlessly from January through April, pushing average gas prices above $3.90 a gallon and taxing families’ budgets. Some forecasters expected a $5 peak by the time families got on the road for summer vacations. But prices are expected drop by 10 cents by next week, thanks to a recent drop in oil and wholesale gas prices and frugality at the pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. gasoline prices that had reached over five dollars a gallon in June are now below four dollars.

The AAA national average Thursday morning is $3.99.

The Stark County average price is $3.40, down another two cents.

The statewide average price is $3.66.