AAA on Labor Day in COVID: Lots of Camping, Less Distance Travel, No Cruises
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the Labor Day weekend getting underway, AAA is usually telling us how many people are traveling.
Many people are doing that, but it certainly has changed, with camping trips and other outdoor-type destinations increasing in popularity.
AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says RV rentals are hot right now.
And those not traveling are planning.
She says cruise lines which may not be running right now are booking into 2023.