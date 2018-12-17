AAA Prediction: Another Record for Holiday Travel

(WHBC) – Once again this year, more people than ever will be traveling for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

AAA predicts 112.5 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home between this Saturday and January 1.

That’s a 4.4% increase.

That includes 4.6 million Ohioans, or 40% of the state’s population.

With 91% of travelers going by car, the auto agency says the busiest travel times will actually be this Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening.

This coming Saturday and Sunday as well as next Wednesday will be the busiest days in the air.