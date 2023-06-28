AAA Prediction: Record Travel Weekend in Air, on Road

Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in New York. Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA predicts it’ll be a record July 4th travel weekend.

Of the 50.7 million Americans expected to travel over the five-day weekend from Friday through Tuesday, 2.3 million of them are expected to be Ohioans.

Just as it did over the Memorial Day weekend, travel is bouncing back in a big way.

92,000 “Buckeyes” are taking to the air this weekend.

That figure is up 8-percent from last year.

That’s when the airline business was having issues with weather staffing and more.