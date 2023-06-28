AAA Prediction: Record Travel Weekend in Air, on Road
June 28, 2023 8:35AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA predicts it’ll be a record July 4th travel weekend.
Of the 50.7 million Americans expected to travel over the five-day weekend from Friday through Tuesday, 2.3 million of them are expected to be Ohioans.
Just as it did over the Memorial Day weekend, travel is bouncing back in a big way.
92,000 “Buckeyes” are taking to the air this weekend.
That figure is up 8-percent from last year.
That’s when the airline business was having issues with weather staffing and more.