AAA Predicts: Memorial Day Travel Up 7-Percent from Last Year

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA says 42.3 million Americans including 6.6 million from the five-state region that includes Ohio are expected to take a trip out of town for Memorial Day weekend.

And the holiday weekend is coming up next week!

That’s about a seven-percent increase from last year.

Air travel in our region is expected to be up a whopping 13-percent.

Overall travel is anticipated to surpass the pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.

And it’s the third biggest since these numbers have been tracked starting in 2000.