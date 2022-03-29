AAA: Return to Travel, Despite Gas Prices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The spring break season is wrapping up, and it looks like Americans are taking to the air and hitting the road.
AAA says travel is up 211-percent from last year’s pandemic-impacted travel season.
The agency’s Kimberly Schwind says the top destinations for road trips from Ohioans include Myrtle Beach, and Nashville and Asheville.
That’s despite higher fuel prices which are averaging $4.15 a gallon in Stark County on Tuesday morning
Here are some AAA tips: take those vaccination cards, and remember everyone 2-and-over must mask up on planes.