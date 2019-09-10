AAA Sounds Alarm About Fatal Red Light Running Accidents
(Jesse Naul)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Drivers, “running” red lights and causing accidents.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says those kinds of crashes are at a 10-year high.
AAA says you want to prepare to stop at that upcoming green light, letting your foot hover over the brake pedal, in case it turns yellow.
Also realize if the light’s been green for a while, it’ll probably be red when you get there.
Ohio has been averaging 21 red light-running traffic deaths a year for the last 10 years.