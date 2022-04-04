      Weather Alert

AAA: Stark Average Gas Price Again Drops Below $4

Jim Michaels
Apr 4, 2022 @ 4:47am
Prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Milwaukee on Monday, March 14, 2022, with the U.S. flag in the background. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline in Stark County is again averaging below four dollars a gallon.

Gasoline prices have dropped back an average 16-cents over the last week in Stark County, with the AAA average this morning at $3.99 a gallon.

There’s a lot of $3.90 gas in the immediate Canton area, according to GasBuddy.

The statewide average is $3.96, and the national average at $4.19.

The price in Stark County has dropped eight cents since Friday.

