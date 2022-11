WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to slide downward.

The AAA average price in Stark County in Tuesday morning’s survey is $3.33 a gallon, down more than 30-cents from a month ago.

Diesel has dropped to $5.80.

The national average for regular gas is $3.52.

The statewide average price is $3.41.