AAA: Stark Average Gas Prices Drop Another Nickel

Vehicle lights pass a price board at a BP gas station in Detroit, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices, down a nickel on average over the last 24 hours in Stark County.

The AAA average Tuesday morning was $4.29.

GasBuddy had lots of gas stations in the $4.20s in the Canton, Massillon, Canal Fulton and Hartville areas.

A few even lower in Canton and Hartville.

The AAA national average was $4.66.