AAA: Stark Average Gas Prices Up 12-Cents Since Monday

Jim Michaels
Mar 1, 2022 @ 4:55am
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Meteorological Spring begins on Tuesday.

Now, since this is northeast Ohio, it’s too soon to put away the snow shovels.

But the worst of winter is behind us.

For the three months of Meterological Winter, we had 37.7 inches of snow as measured at the Akron Canton Airport.

Add in November’s snowfall, and the total for the season so far is 43 1/2 inches.

But stand by.

Normal snowfall for March and April is over 9 inches.

