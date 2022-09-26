AAA: Stark Average Gas Prices Up Nearly 30-Cents Since Friday

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012 photo, a man passes a gas pump showing the price of regular gasoline at a gas station, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly refinery fire near Toledo last week looks to be having an impact on gasoline prices, at least in northern Ohio and in Michigan.

Stark County gas prices are up 30-cents since Friday at a AAA average $3.66 on Monday morning.

That’s despite lower crude oil prices.

The national average price is $3.73.

GasBuddy has stations topping out at #3.69.9 in the county.