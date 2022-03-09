      Weather Alert

AAA: Stark Gas Averaging $4.09, National Average Up to $4.25

Jim Michaels
Mar 9, 2022 @ 6:25am
Vehicle lights pass a price board at a BP gas station in Detroit, Monday, March 7, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The average price of gasoline in Stark County is one penny away from tying the all-time record high.

The AAA average Wednesday morning is $4.09, up another nine-cents from Tuesday.

And we fully expect to break that record as soon as Thursday.

Diesel fuel has already broken into record-high territory locally, at $4.94 a gallon Wednesday morning.

The national average for gasoline is up to $4.25.

GasBuddy shows most stations in the county at that $4.09-9 mark, but a very few have pushed it a bit higher.

