AAA: Stark Gas Hits Average $4 Mark, Up 20-Cents from Monday
Jason Ventura prepares to pump gas into his vehicle, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have reached the four-dollar a gallon mark in Stark County.
It’s technically at a AAA average of $3.99 and 7/10ths Tuesday morning.
That’s an increase of another 20-cents from Monday.
GasBuddy has price-leading retailers putting up $4.09 and 9/10ths on their exterior signs.
The AAA statewide avwerage is $3.99.
And the national average is up again too, at $4.17 a gallon.
The all-time high gas price in Stark County is $4.10 from May of 2011.