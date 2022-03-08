      Weather Alert

AAA: Stark Gas Hits Average $4 Mark, Up 20-Cents from Monday

Jim Michaels
Mar 8, 2022 @ 7:44am
Jason Ventura prepares to pump gas into his vehicle, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have reached the four-dollar a gallon mark in Stark County.

It’s technically at a AAA average of $3.99 and 7/10ths Tuesday morning.

That’s an increase of another 20-cents from Monday.

GasBuddy has price-leading retailers putting up $4.09 and 9/10ths on their exterior signs.

The AAA statewide avwerage is $3.99.

And the national average is up again too, at $4.17 a gallon.

The all-time high gas price in Stark County is $4.10 from May of 2011.

