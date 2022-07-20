AAA: Stark Gas Prices Around $4 on Average

Prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Milwaukee on Monday, March 14, 2022, with the U.S. flag in the background. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local gasoline prices have been bearing down on four dollars a gallon, and they’re nearly there.

The AAA average price Wednesday morning was $4.01, down another nickel.

GasBuddy has lots of prices in the $3.80s in the Canton and Canal Fulton areas.

The AAA statewide average price is $4.30, with prices still carying widely.

The national average is $4.47.