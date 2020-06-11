AAA: Stark Gas Prices Higher Than State, National, Expected to Continue to Rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are the lowest they’ve been since 2004, but the days of gas under $2 look to be over.
AAA expects prices to rise in the next few months, but not to the peak summertime levels we’ve seen in recent years.
The agency’s Kimberly Schwind says demand keeps increasing and OPEC and Russia keep lowering production.
The AAA average price for regular in Stark County Thursday morning was $2.10, higher than the state and national average.