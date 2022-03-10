      Weather Alert

AAA: Stark Gas Prices Remain Steady for 24 Hours

Jim Michaels
Mar 10, 2022 @ 4:44am
Vehicle lights pass a price board at a BP gas station in Detroit, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices calmed down a bit in Stark County and around the state over the last 24 hours.

The AAA average price in the county Thursday morning was $4.09, the same as Wednesday.

The statewide average price is the same.

Nationally, the average price jumped another seven cents to an average $4.32 a gallon.

The highest average price ever recorded was $4.10 from May of 2011.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Residents Seeing Water, Sewer, Sanitation Fee Increases
One Stark Candidate Among Many Running for Two County Congressional Districts
Comment Period Underway for 2024 Project to Widen Portion of Perry Drive SW
OSP, ODOT Targeting Speeders in I-77 Work Zone Between Arlington and Route 224/I-277
Connect With Us Listen To Us On