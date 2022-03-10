AAA: Stark Gas Prices Remain Steady for 24 Hours
Vehicle lights pass a price board at a BP gas station in Detroit, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices calmed down a bit in Stark County and around the state over the last 24 hours.
The AAA average price in the county Thursday morning was $4.09, the same as Wednesday.
The statewide average price is the same.
Nationally, the average price jumped another seven cents to an average $4.32 a gallon.
The highest average price ever recorded was $4.10 from May of 2011.