AAA: Stark Gas Prices Up 10-Cents

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bump in gasoline prices.

The AAA Stark County average Tuesday morning was $3.73 a gallon, up 10-cents since Monday.

GasBuddy has a few of the price-leading chain stations pushing the price up to $3.89.9, so we’d look for more stations to do the same.

The AAA statewide average is up slightly as well, to $3.72 a gallon.

The national average is down a bit to $3.76.