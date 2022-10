COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bump in gas prices, despite lower demand and lower oil prices.

Prices are up an average 15-cents a gallon over the last two days in Stark County, at a AAA average $3.60 Friday morning.

Average state and national prices are up too.

The Ohio average price is $3.66.

The national average is $3.76.

GasBuddy has the leading chains pushing the price to $3.69.9.