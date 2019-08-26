AAA Surprise: Ohio as Major Labor Day Travel Destination
Courtesy AAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Heading out of state for the Labor Day weekend?
There will be a lot of traffic: coming the other way!
AAA says the Buckeye State is a top-six destination for the holiday, with folks visiting relatives and friends and in-state and out-of-state residents making trips to Hocking Hills, Cedar Point and more.
The expect domestic travel to be up 8-percent from last year.
AAA says this summer continues on a record-breaking trend for travel.