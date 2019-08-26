      Weather Alert

AAA Surprise: Ohio as Major Labor Day Travel Destination

Jim Michaels
Aug 26, 2019 @ 8:51am
Courtesy AAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Heading out of state for the Labor Day weekend?

There will be a lot of traffic: coming the other way!

AAA says the Buckeye State is a top-six destination for the holiday, with folks visiting relatives and friends and in-state and out-of-state residents making trips to Hocking Hills, Cedar Point and more.

The expect domestic travel to be up 8-percent from last year.

AAA says this summer continues on a record-breaking trend for travel.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole