AAA: Survey Says, 25-Percent Considering All-Electric Vehicle for Next Purchase
July 25, 2022 5:24AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Staggeringly high gasoline prices have more drivers considering an all-electric vehicle for their next purchase.
The latest AAA survey says a quarter of Americans are on board with a plug-in for their next car.
That percentage rises to 30 for millennials
But concerns remain: the high purchase price, not enough charging stations, the lack of travel range.
some drivers cannot even have a charging station at their home address.
One solution?
Earlier research according to AAA Ohio shows 78-percent of electric owners also have a gas or hybrid for those longer trips.