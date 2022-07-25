News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
AAA: Survey Says, 25-Percent Considering All-Electric Vehicle for Next Purchase

By Jim Michaels
July 25, 2022 5:24AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Staggeringly high gasoline prices have more drivers considering an all-electric vehicle for their next purchase.

The latest AAA survey says a quarter of Americans are on board with a plug-in for their next car.

That percentage rises to 30 for millennials

But concerns remain: the high purchase price, not enough charging stations, the lack of travel range.

some drivers cannot even have a charging station at their home address.

One solution?

Earlier research according to AAA Ohio shows 78-percent of electric owners also have a gas or hybrid for those longer trips.

