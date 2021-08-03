      Weather Alert

AAA: Taking the Devices Out of Distracted Driving

Jim Michaels
Aug 3, 2021 @ 4:55am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Making the approach to distracted driving about the phone and not the car.

That’s what AAA is hoping for.

They say some people just can’t get away from their devices, and that’s not a good thing behind the wheel.

They say even if not in use, if your device is beeping a lot from texts and other alerts, it’s still a distraction.

AAA is pushing House Bill 283 which would prohibit any use of a handheld device in a vehicle.

