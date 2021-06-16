AAA: Teen Drivers Cautioned During ‘100 Deadliest Days’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The kids may call it summer vacation.
For teen drivers, AAA refers to this time of the year between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the “100 Deadliest Days”.
That’s because an average 23 teens are killed on Ohio’s roadways during that period each year.
And, that represents an increase from other times of the year.
AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says those “newbies” on the highway may have even less experience due to the pandemic.
She says driving tests became easier to pass during the darker days of COVID.
And with the teens out of school, she says there’s a lot more unstructured driving.
The youngest drivers, encountering new traffic situations they have never seen.