      Weather Alert

AAA, Va Tech: Vehicle-Assist Experience Leads to More Distracted Driving

Jim Michaels
Jan 7, 2020 @ 9:12am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)- Newer vehicles that offer lane-keeping assistance and speed control technologies may be considered safer, but are they also leading to more distractions for drivers?

A AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety/Virginia Tech Transportation Institute study of drivers using the technologies found that those with more experience with them were twice as likely to engage in distracted driving behaviors, like texting and playing with their audio systems.

AAA says nothing replaces an attentive driver behind the wheel.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon